Firefighters work on the Waldo Canyon fire near Colorado Springs, Colorado in this June 26, 2012 handout photo. The Waldo Canyon fire has killed two people and consumed 17,073 acres since being ignited June 23. REUTERS/Adam Drake/US Forest Service/Handout.

Volunteer Julie Blohm plays with 15-month-old fire evacuee Jonathan Rawlins as he lie on the floor of a Red Cross evacuation center in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 30, 2012. Rawlins' family took shelter in the school gymnasium with over a hundred others escaping the Waldo Canyon Fire nearby. Firefighters battling a deadly Colorado wildfire that ranks as the most destructive in state history have made enough headway to allow most residents forced to flee the blaze back into their homes, officials said on Saturday. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Resident Jeff Young uses binoculars to monitor the Waldo Canyon Fire from a lookout point in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 30, 2012. Firefighters battling a deadly Colorado wildfire that ranks as the most destructive in state history have made enough headway to allow most residents forced to flee the blaze back into their homes, officials said on Saturday. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A helicopter drops water on trees near the Waldo Canyon Fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 30, 2012. Firefighters battling a deadly Colorado wildfire that ranks as the most destructive in state history have made enough headway to allow most residents forced to flee the blaze back into their homes, officials said on Saturday. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The Waldo Canyon Fire nears a neighborhood in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 30, 2012. Firefighters battling a deadly Colorado wildfire that ranks as the most destructive in state history have made enough headway to allow most residents forced to flee the blaze back into their homes, officials said on Saturday. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Local residents Lindsay Hetzel and Nathan Birdseye sit on a cliff over looking the Waldo Canyon Fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 30, 2012. Crews battling a deadly Colorado wildfire ranked the most destructive in state history have made enough headway to allow most evacuees home, but concerns remain about rogue bears and burglaries in vacant houses, officials said on Saturday. The wildfire has been blamed for two deaths and the destruction of 346 homes, while 35,000 residents were forced to evacuate to escape the threat of flames and heavy smoke. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Rich Harvey, the Incident Commander of the National Incident Management Team, places his hand over the Waldo Canyon Fire during a news conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado July 1, 2012. Crews battling a deadly Colorado wildfire ranked the most destructive in state history have made enough headway to allow most evacuees home, but concerns remain about rogue bears and burglaries in vacant houses, officials said on Saturday. The wildfire has been blamed for two deaths and the destruction of 346 homes, while 35,000 residents were forced to evacuate to escape the threat of flames and heavy smoke. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A church, which survived the Waldo Canyon Fire, is backdropped by a charred hillside in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 30, 2012. Firefighters battling a deadly Colorado wildfire that ranks as the most destructive in state history have made enough headway to allow most residents forced to flee the blaze back into their homes, officials said on Saturday. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Residents point towards the Waldo Canyon Fire from a lookout point in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 30, 2012. Firefighters battling a deadly Colorado wildfire that ranks as the most destructive in state history have made enough headway to allow most residents forced to flee the blaze back into their homes, officials said on Saturday. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Plumes of smoke from the Waldo Canyon Fire rises above trees in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 30, 2012. Firefighters battling a deadly Colorado wildfire that ranks as the most destructive in state history have made enough headway to allow most residents forced to flee the blaze back into their homes, officials said on Saturday. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Residents began returning to charred areas of Colorado Springs on Sunday after the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history forced tens of thousands of people from their homes and left the landscape a blackened wasteland.

Bears and burglars posed further danger to home owners who headed back to towns and cities after the fire, which killed two people.

The so-called Waldo Canyon Fire has scorched 17,659 acres, burned 346 homes and devastated communities around Colorado Springs, the state's second-largest city, since it began eight days ago.

Governor John Hickenlooper said he believed the worst was over and almost all of the seven blazes were under control.

"Now we're beginning to look at how do we rebuild and begin the recovery. But we also know that Mother Nature can be pretty fickle out there, so we're keeping ourselves very alert," Hickenlooper told CNN's "State of the Union."

Two more houses were looted overnight for a total of 24 during the disaster that forced an estimated 32,000 residents to evacuate, authorities said.

To maintain order, 165 National Guard troops were on the ground under orders from President Barack Obama, who toured the area on Friday.

Many of those allowed to stay home remained without power.

Colorado Springs residents from the Mountain Shadows neighborhood were being allowed back to view their properties during the day on Sunday, but were being required to clear the area by 6 p.m. Mandatory evacuation orders were being lifted for some other parts of the city at 8 p.m. Sunday.

About 3,000 residents remained forced out of their homes on Sunday afternoon, officials said, adding that among areas expected to reopen to the public were the Pike's Peak highway and Garden of the Gods park.

"It was emotional for those who didn't lose their homes and for those who did," said Steve Cox, a member of the mayor's executive team in Colorado Springs. "The strategy is to continue to shrink the focus area down."

RESTORING SERVICES

Electricity and water service has been restored to most residences where people are being allowed to return home, but gas service has not yet been restored.

The governor described the devastation he saw flying over the Pike National Forest west of Colorado Springs, a city of more than 400,000 about 50 miles south of Denver.

"It was like your worst nightmare of a movie, trying to show what the Apocalypse or Armageddon would look like," Hickenlooper said on CNN.

"I thought it was trees burning, as we got closer it was homes."

Firefighters remain challenged by a wildfire in Grand Junction in western Colorado, the only one of seven wildfires that was not yet under control, he said.

The largest of the 11 active Colorado wildfires, called the High Park Fire, has consumed nearly 88,000 acres just west of Fort Collins and is now considered fully contained. There were 259 homes lost to the High Park Fire.

About 150 firefighters remained on the ground for the High Park Fire, about one-tenth the number working to contain the Waldo Canyon Fire in and near Colorado Springs.

"We are cautiously optimistic. The perimeter is stable," Waldo Canyon Fire Incident commander Rich Harvey told reporters early on Sunday, adding that there was some danger from bears wandering about, possibly displaced by the fires.

(Reporting by Kim Palmer and Vicki Allen; Writing by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Tom Brown and Cynthia Osterman)