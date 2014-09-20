Flames and smoke from the King Fire fill the sky above Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Judy Watt, who said she just purchased her dream home in Pollock Pines, watches smoke from the King Fire in Pollock Pines, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Inmate firefighters return to their truck after battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighters from Cal Fire confer while battling the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Brian Brennan of the Idaho City Hotshots watches the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Craig Cadwallader sprays water on a hotspot while battling the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Fire officials monitor the King Fire from a heliport in Fresh Pond northeast of Sacramento, California September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Smoke rises from trees burnt overnight by the King Fire in Fresh Pond northeast of Sacramento, California September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A smoldering tree stump burned by the King Fire is seen in Fresh Pond northeast of Sacramento, California September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A piece of burnt metal is seen at the King Fire in Fresh Pond northeast of Sacramento, California September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

LOS ANGELES A wildfire in California's rugged Sierra Nevada mountains has damaged and destroyed some homes in a small community, as thousands of residents remain evacuated and gusty winds on Saturday are expected to fan the flames, officials said.

Officials did not yet have a complete damage assessment from the charred community of White Meadows. On Friday, they reported the week-old King Fire had for the first time torched homes.

"The structures that did burn, many of them were completely consumed as the trees around them burned top to bottom. In many places, they were just black sticks," said Mike McMillan, a spokesman for the team fighting the blaze.

The King Fire has blackened more than 80,000 acres (32,374 hectares) and become the most menacing of seven major blazes in drought-parched California. The fire has burned parts of the El Dorado and Taho national forests.

Investigators have arrested Wayne Allen Huntsman, 37, on charges of arson, accusing him of starting the blaze.

Huntsman pleaded not guilty on Friday and was being held in lieu of $10 million bail. The criminal complaint lists previous convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, theft and receiving stolen property.

The King Fire, which is only 10 percent contained, has ravaged the El Dorado National Forest, a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts northeast of Sacramento. The largest community it has threatened is Pollock Pines, with a population of about 7,000.

Residents of the town who had been evacuated were allowed to return home on Friday, McMillan said.

Meanwhile, nearly 20 miles (32 km) north of Pollock Pines, the northern flank of the fire was burning in the Tahoe National Forest, he said.

About 2,800 residents of several communities around the King Fire remained evacuated on Saturday, officials said. They said the blaze threatened 12,000 structures which included everything from houses to agricultural buildings.

The weather will stay dry on Saturday, hampering the efforts of 5,000 firefighters deployed against the blaze, with gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour (32 to 48 kp/h), the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement.

Cooler weather was not expected until Monday, it said.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Daniel Wallis and David Gregorio)