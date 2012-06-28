COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. A fierce wildfire that has raged for six days at the edge of Colorado's second-most populous city, forcing the evacuation of some 35,000 people, has destroyed 346 homes, Mayor Steve Bach said on Thursday, citing preliminary damage assessments.

If those figures hold up, the tally of lost homes in and around Colorado Springs would make the so-called Waldo Canyon Fire the state's most destructive on record, surpassing the 257 homes consumed in recent weeks by a much larger blaze north of Denver near Fort Collins.

