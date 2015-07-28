Four people were killed when a small plane crashed in a field in western Wisconsin and burst into flames, local officials said on Tuesday.

The single engine Beechcraft crashed Monday evening in the town of Alden, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Deputies and fire officials rushed to the scene and after extinguishing the blaze found four dead inside the wreckage of the plane, the release said.

The victims' remains were sent to the medical examiner's office for autopsies and identification, the statement said.

It was not yet clear where the plane took off from or where it was heading.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash, the sheriff's office said.

