Two men on their way to a Wisconsin air show died after their small plane crashed about 40 miles south of Milwaukee, authorities said.

The Zenith CH601XL plane, which came down in a field in Bristol Village in Kenosha County, was found by searchers on Sunday after the two men were reported to be 20 hours late to the annual Experimental Aircraft Association Air Show in Oshkosh, Kenosha County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Dan Ruth said in a press release.

Investigators do not yet know precisely when the plane crashed, but believe it went down during the 24-hour period before the wreckage was found at about noon on Sunday, Ruth said.

Ruth did not identify the men.

No one on the ground was injured, and there was no additional property damage from the crash, he said.

Several agencies plan to investigate the incident, including the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, he said.

