CHICAGO Months of political rancor come to a head on Tuesday when Wisconsin holds recall votes seen as a referendum on the Republican governor's fight against unions and a possible pointer for the 2012 presidential election.

Six Republican senators face recall elections on Tuesday, with two Democratic senators defending their seats on August 16. A third Democratic senator held his seat in a recall vote last month.

Democratic victories could bolster a potential recall of Governor Scott Walker next year, while Republican gains could freeze that bid in its tracks and give the national party momentum toward defeating President Barack Obama in 2012.

Riding a wave of voter discontent over the economy and Obama's healthcare reform law, Republicans made heavy gains in national and state elections in November, 2010. In Wisconsin, they took control of the legislature and governor's office.

The recall votes, the largest number ever held in U.S. history, have drawn $25 million of spending by special interest groups from both sides aimed at swaying the races, a nonpartisan watchdog group has said.

"I think to a certain extent it is almost a dry run," said Mordecai Lee, a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee government affairs professor and former Democratic lawmaker. "It is almost like an exhibition game or the preseason opener for them."

Walker led a drive this year to curb the power of public sector unions, cutting at a financial base of Democrats, and arguing that tax-funded workers had to absorb higher healthcare costs and accept cuts to stem deficits.

The moves ignited mass pro-union protests and political fights, covered by national media, that led to recall petitions aimed at all lawmakers eligible under state law -- eight senators from each party. Recalls were approved against nine of them.

REFERENDUM ON WALKER?

Turnout is expected to be much higher than in nonpartisan or special elections, and it is unclear who has the upper hand on Tuesday.

Democrats need to gain a net three seats to take control of Wisconsin's senate, which would make it harder for state Republicans and Walker to enact their conservative social and fiscal priorities.

"I think the nine elections are truly a quasi statewide referendum on Scott Walker and the Republican legislature," Lee said. "They are about every decision, every law they have passed in the last six months."

Candidates said the differences between the parties were clear and few voters they encountered were undecided.

"People feel they've been shut out and there's an extreme agenda coming into Wisconsin from outside interests," said Democratic candidate Jessica King, who is challenging incumbent Republican Senator Randy Hopper.

King lost the 2008 election to Hopper by 163 votes.

Hopper said Republican policies were working to create jobs and Democrats had focused on controversy in his personal life, including his divorce, because they couldn't show that changes to collective bargaining rights have hurt the state.

"What we've done in the legislature so far is proving to work," Hopper said. "I believe we're going to solve a lot of our problems by creating more consumers."

Democratic Representative Jennifer Shilling, who is running against incumbent Republican Senator Dan Kapanke, said Democrats must focus on voter turnout during a vacation week.

"People have indicated they are frustrated with the current leadership," Shilling said, saying Kapanke "did not listen to them over the course of the collective bargaining debate."

Millions of dollars have poured in from outside Wisconsin for the votes, and candidates have spent more than $5 million.

On the Democratic side, labor-supported We Are Wisconsin has raised $9.7 million, while financial support for Republican incumbents has come from conservative groups such as Americans For Prosperity and the Club for Growth.

(Reporting by David Bailey and Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Peter Bohan and Paul Simao)