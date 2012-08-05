WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said he was "deeply saddened" by the deadly shooting spree at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin on Sunday and his administration would provide whatever support was needed to respond to the incident and investigate it.

"Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who were killed and wounded," Obama said in statement released by the White House. "As we mourn this loss which took place at a house of worship, we are reminded how much our country has been enriched by Sikhs, who are a part of our broader American family."

