Wisconsin's state Capitol Building in Madison reopened after being evacuated on Wednesday afternoon due to a "credible bomb threat" as representatives were debating a budget bill, authorities said.

Capitol police said they reopened the building about 5:30 p.m. CDT, about two hours after the threat was received.

State Administration Department spokesman Cullen Werwie called it "a credible bomb threat."

The Wisconsin State Assembly was deliberating on a two-year budget bill when the threat occurred, prompting lawmakers to call a recess. The Assembly has since reconvened.

Further details were not immediately available.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Additional reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney)