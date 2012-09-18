CHICAGO Wisconsin's attorney general asked a court on Tuesday to suspend a ruling striking down the state's controversial collective bargaining law while his office appeals the decision.

Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen filed the request in Dane County Circuit Court, where a judge last week ruled the 2011 law was unconstitutional because it violated union members' free speech, association and equal protection rights.

Van Hollen asked the court to stay the ruling while he appeals the case to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals because last week's decision is likely to be overturned.

(Reporting by James Kelleher; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)