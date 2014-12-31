Sorry bae, this might sound cra-cra but the takeaway from Lake Superior State University's list of a dozen words to ban from the English language is that some want that term of endearment outlawed.

"Bae," "cra-cra" and "takeaway" are all on the school's 40th Annual List of Words Banished from the Queen's English for Mis-use, Over-use and General Uselessness, which was released on Wednesday. Young people use "bae" to describe a sweetheart while "cra-cra" is a slang variation of "crazy" and a "takeaway" is an important point that needs to be remembered.

Also on the list of terms that should be banned were "swag," with a variety of definitions including a gift or cool demeanor, "curate," which means chosen, and "foodie."

"'Someone who enjoys food' applies to everyone on Earth," said Andy Poe of Marquette, Michigan, who voted to have "foodie" removed from use. "What's next? 'Oh, I'm an airie; I just love to breathe.'"

The small public university has been publishing its list of bad words since Jan. 1, 1976. It considers nominations submitted from around the world, mostly through the school's website.

The university's word committee sifted through more than 800 entries this year and while the judges may be qualified, don't praise their "skill set" because that's a term that also was voted out.

"Why use two words when one will do? We already have a perfectly good word in 'skills,'" said Chip Lupo of Columbia, South Carolina.

The term "enhanced interrogation" drew scorn from voters after re-entering the national spotlight earlier this month with the release of a U.S. Senate report alleging the CIA's intelligence program under President George W. Bush used tactics that amounted to torture.

"A shameful euphemism for torture," David Bristol of Byron Center, Michigan, said.

Rounding out the list were the words "polar vortex," a large pocket of very cold air; "friend-raising," a form of fundraising; "hack," meaning to gain unauthorized access by manipulating a computer code; and "-Nation" when used as a suffix for fans of a sports team, celebrity or politician.

"I am not aware of any team or mascot that has the carrying capacity to be a nation," said Kelly Frawley of Waunakee, Wisconsin.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Bill Trott)