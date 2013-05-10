People walk past a 9/11 memorial featuring a piece of the original World Trade Center, across from New York's One World Trade Center, in Jersey City, New Jersey, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

People walk along the Hudson River across from New York's One World Trade Center in Jersey City, New Jersey, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

The final piece of the One World Trade Center spire is attached to the building by ironworkers in New York May 10, 2013. Gary He/INSIDER IMAGES/Handout via Reuters

Iron workers wait for the final piece of the One World Trade Center spire to be placed into position for attachment to the building, in New York, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hesrhorn

Iron workers wait for the final piece of the One World Trade Center spire to raised into position for attachment to the building, in New York, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hesrhorn

The One World Trade Center casts shadow over the Hudson River as the final piece of spire is attached to the building by ironworkers in New York May 10, 2013. Gary He/INSIDER IMAGES/Handout via Reuters

A view of fog over the New York skyline as seen from the One World Trade Center during sunrise in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The final piece of the One World Trade Center spire is attached to the building by ironworkers in New York May 10, 2013. The tower now rises to a symbolic 1,776 feet, making it the tallest building in the western hemisphere. Gary He/INSIDER IMAGES/Handout via Reuters

NEW YORK Workers cheered and whistled as they completed the spire on New York's One World Trade Center on Friday, raising the building to its full height of 1,776 feet and helping fill a void in the skyline left by the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The spire makes the building the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere, 47 feet taller than Chicago's Willis Tower, though it is substantially shorter than towers in the Middle East and Asia.

"I am very happy, but also sad, because why did we have to rebuild this tower? It's a proud day for the city," said Philip English, one of a couple dozen construction workers on hand as the spire was completed at 7:46 a.m. local time (1146 GMT).

The skies were crystal clear, reminiscent of the weather on the day that hijacked airliners crashed into the former Twin Towers, in a coordinated attack on New York and Washington that killed about 3,000 people and left the United States on high alert for future incidents.

Formerly called the Freedom Tower, One World Trade Center is one of four skyscrapers being built around the site of the fallen Twin Towers in a partnership between developer Larry Silverstein and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which owns the site.

The tower's height is a reference to the year 1776, which marked the beginning of the American revolution against British rule and is considered the start of what became the modern United States.

(Reporting by Elly Park; Writing by Scott Malone)