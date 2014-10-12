A Wyoming rail worker could face felony charges for protesting working conditions by stealing a train and taking it on a 13-mile joy ride before crashing it into another locomotive, local media and law enforcement said Sunday.

Derek Skyler Brux, 22, was being held in the Campbell County Detention Center in Gillette, Wyoming, following his Thursday arrest for commandeering a train at the North Antelope Rochelle mine, according to a law enforcement official at the jail.

He faces charges including reckless endangerment and felony destruction of property and was being detained in lieu of bond while the U.S. Marshals Service examines the incident, the official said.

Brux, who works for the company Rail Link, stole the train after becoming upset about his supervisor's response to working conditions, the Gillette News Record reported.

Brux unhooked several train cars and took off on the main tracks at the site, at times reaching close to 70 miles per hour, the News Record said, citing an affidavit.

Several workers tried to get Brux off the tracks but were unsuccessful, the report said.

Eventually there was a collision with another train.

"I wanted to see what it was like to hit something, so I hit at it," he said, according to the Record.

No injuries were reported, but the extent of damage was still being assessed.

(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Eric Walsh)