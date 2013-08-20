A general view shows the concrete barriers at the entrance to the U.S. embassy in Sanaa August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

WASHINGTON The U.S. embassy in Sanaa, Yemen, reopened on Sunday after closing earlier this month due to concerns over potential terrorism attacks, the U.S. State Department said.

The Yemen embassy was one of about 20 U.S. embassies and consulates in the Middle East and Africa that were closed in early August when the United States said it had picked up information about unspecified terrorism threats.

The reopened embassy in Yemen will "provide limited public services," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. Although the post was reopened on Sunday, the department released the announcement on Tuesday.

Most of the other shuttered embassies and consulates were reopened earlier, on Sunday, August 11, but the Yemen embassy had remained closed because of ongoing concerns about potential attacks.

Britain also reopened its embassy in Sanaa on Sunday.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Ayesha Rascoe)