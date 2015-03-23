A college student who went missing in Yosemite National Park over the weekend was found alive on Monday but suffering from multiple injuries, about a quarter mile from where he was last seen, park rangers said.

Michael "Mic" Dahl, 20, was reported missing on Saturday by his three friends after he vanished while they were scrambling on rocks beneath Lower Yosemite Fall. The group had just hiked a paved path to the falls.

Dahl was spotted in a large boulder field on Monday morning at about 11 a.m. by visitors on the Yosemite Valley Loop Trail, about a quarter mile away, Yosemite spokesman Scott Gediman said. Gediman said it was unclear what had happened to Dahl but that he may have gone for a hike on the loop trail and fallen. He was being taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

About 50 people had been involved in the search, assisted by dog teams and a helicopter.

Yosemite is one of the most popular U.S. tourist destinations, attracting millions of visitors each year.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)