An Ohio judge on Wednesday sentenced a woman who dropped her 2-year-old son into a cheetah exhibit at the Cleveland zoo in April to one year of probation.

Michelle Schwab, 38, who pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal trespassing in May, is required to take parenting classes and undergo counseling and evaluation under the terms of her probation set by Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Ronald Adrine.

Adrine gave Schwab a suspended 180-day jail sentence. She was originally charged with child endangerment after witnesses said she dangled the boy over the observation area. Schwab and her lawyers say the incident was an accident.

"It was the worst day of my life," Schwab told Adrine at sentencing. "It all happened so fast."

The child dropped several feet to the ground in the enclosure, sustaining a broken leg in the fall, but was not injured by the two cheetahs in the exhibit, authorities said.

Schwab, of Delaware, Ohio, near Columbus, is an assistant director at a Columbus-area daycare facility.

