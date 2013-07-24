US Airways Group Inc LCC.N, reported a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, as it recorded an income-tax provision that was absent a year earlier.

The carrier, which plans to merge with AMR Corp's AAMRQ.PK American Airlines and form the world's biggest airline this year, said net income came to $287 million, or $1.40 a share, in the second quarter, compared with $306 million, or $1.54 a share, a year earlier.

The company said it had an income-tax provision of $67 million in the latest period; there was no such item recorded a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose about 3 percent to $3.9 billion as planes were fuller, but yields were lower. Operating expenses rose 1 percent, with fuel costs down 3.8 percent and salary expenses up 4 percent.

