Bancorp (USB.N) posted first-quarter profit above analysts' expectations as credit quality at the regional lender improved.

For the quarter, the company reported net income of $1.3 billion, or 67 cents per share, up from $1.05 billion, or 52 cents per share, last year.

Analysts, on average, expected the Minneapolis-based bank to earn 64 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net interest income - the difference between what the bank earned on loans and paid out on deposits - rose 8 percent to $2.7 billion in the quarter.

Provision for loan losses fell 36 percent to $481 million.

Bancorp shares closed at $31.16 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)