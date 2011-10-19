US Bancorp's (USB.N) third-quarter net income increased 40 percent, topping Wall Street forecasts, as the regional bank made more money from its core banking business.

Net income was $1.27 billion, or 64 cents per share, up from $908 million, or 45 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts on average expected 62 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Minneapolis-based bank's revenue growth outpaced expense growth during the quarter.

Net revenues rose 4.5 percent to $4.8 billion, while noninterest expenses increased 3.8 percent to $2.48 billion.

Net interest income -- interest earned from loans against what is paid for deposits -- accounted for much of the revenue growth, increasing 5.9 percent to $2.62 billion.

US Bancorp has emerged as one of the strongest regional lenders in the United States in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

The bank's shares have declined 9.2 percent this year, dropping less than the shares of some rivals and larger U.S. lenders. The shares closed on Tuesday up 3.6 percent at $24.48.

(Reporting by Joe Rauch, editing by John Wallace)