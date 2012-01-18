US Bancorp's (USB.N) fourth-quarter net income rose nearly 40 percent, as the regional bank made more money from its core banking business.

Net income was $1.35 billion, or 69 cents per share, up from $974 million, or 49 cents per share, a year ago.

Net interest income -- the difference between what the bank earned on loans and paid out on deposits -- rose 7 percent to $2.67 billion.

Credit quality was another bright spot for the bank, which has emerged as one of the strongest regional lenders in the United States in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Provisions for credit losses nearly halved to $497 million.

Shares of the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based bank closed at $28.77 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

