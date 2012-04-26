SINGAPORE United States Trade Representative Ron Kirk on Thursday called on Indonesia to quickly lift a newly-announced suspension of beef imports from the US.

Hours earlier, Indonesian Vice Agriculture Minister Rusman Heriawan said the country will suspend imports of U.S. beef from Thursday because of a confirmed US case of mad cow disease.

Kirk, on a visit to Singapore, said that while the US respects the rights of governments to protect health of their citizens, restrictions on agriculture must be based on proper scientific evidence.

He said the infected cow had not entered the food system and that US beef was safe. "We would expect that Indonesia would quickly re-open its market to consumers for US beef products," Kirk said.

(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)