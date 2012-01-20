Detail seen at the NYSE Euronext cash markets operations room at the transatlantic stock market operator responsible for the proper functioning of the Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Lisbon stock markets in Paris August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

NEW YORK Investors pulled back from trading in the fourth quarter as headlines out of Europe undermined faith in the markets, limiting the earnings power of U.S. exchange operators, which derive much of their revenue from trading fees.

Earnings at the exchanges kick off with CME Group Inc (CME.O) on February 2, hot on the heels of a regulatory ruling out of Europe expected on February 1 on the fate of Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) $9 billion takeover of trans-Atlantic rival NYSE Euronext NYX.N.

Exchange profits for the quarter ended December 31 are expected to be mixed, with all but CME seen surpassing their year-ago results. All, however, are seen well off their results from the third quarter, when volumes spiked along with volatility.

Evercore Partners analyst Chris Allen recently lowered his earnings expectations for the group, which also includes IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N), NYSE Euronext, Nasdaq OMX Group Inc (NDAQ.O) and CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O).

"The reduction is being driven by a more cautious outlook on trading activity," he said in a note to clients.

For the stock-focused exchanges, Nasdaq OMX and NYSE Euronext, combined U.S. equity trading volume was mostly flat from a year earlier, but down a steep 15.1 percent from the third quarter, according to Sandler O'Neill.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index .VIX, Wall Street's "fear gauge," dipped 2.1 percent quarter-over-quarter, but was still up 55 percent from a year earlier.

Volatility normally leads to higher trading levels as investors try to keep pace with market moves, but increased risk aversion among investors did not jibe with the fickle markets.

"While volatility only fell modestly from 3Q11 to 4Q11, seasonality and investors' risk aversion, we suspect, were the primary drivers of declining cash equity volumes in the quarter," said Richard Repetto, an analyst at Sandler O'Neill.

According to Evercore, Nasdaq is the least reliant on transaction fees, at 34 percent of revenue. Transaction fees make up 49 percent of revenue at NYSE Euronext, 74 percent at CBOE, 83 percent at CME and 89 percent at ICE.

While ICE is the most reliant on transaction fees, Allen said he likes the company's prospects, given its more than 60 percent energy-based asset mix, which he thinks will hold up better in the current environment.

All of the companies have share buyback programs in place, which are expected to give year-over-year comparisons a boost.

Exchanges also generate revenue from market data and listings businesses, among other things.

DEAL TALK LIKELY TO STEAL SPOTLIGHT

While earnings will be in focus, they may be overshadowed by the European Commission's ruling on whether Deutsche Boerse's takeover of the Big Board parent can go ahead.

If the deal is killed, now seen as likely, it could put a chill on further M&A in the industry for years to come.

"Given pushback from the European competition commission and ongoing delays, we have revised our view on the probability of a successful ... transaction and now believe there is only a 20 percent chance the deal is completed," said Evercore's Allen.

EU officials have signaled they will recommend blocking the takeover because the combined megaexchange would account for more than 90 percent of European listed derivatives trading and a large chunk of clearing.

The two exchanges are mounting last-minute efforts to rescue the merger, lobbying national regulators and EU commissioners.

(Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)