Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) are poised to secure leading underwriting roles in the roughly $1 billion initial public offering of US Foods Holding Corp, people familiar with the matter said.

The offering represents one of the biggest IPO assignments available to investment banks so far this year, as persistent stock market volatility has made IPOs in the United States few and far between.

US Foods, a Rosemont, Illinois-based food distributor which filed for an IPO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this month, is close to formalizing underwriter roles with banks. Goldman, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are in pole positions, the people said this week, but warned that no final decisions have been made.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. US Foods did not respond to a request for comment, while Goldman, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley representatives declined to comment.

US Foods' planned IPO comes after a failed effort by its owners, private equity firms Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC and KKR & Co LP (KKR.N), to sell it to larger peer Sysco Corp (SYY.N) for $8.2 billion, including debt.

That deal fell apart last year after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit to block it. A U.S. federal judge ruled in favor of the antitrust watchdog in June.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR bought US Foods from European grocery Royal Ahold NV in 2007 in a transaction valued at $7.1 billion.

For fiscal year 2014, US Foods reported about $23 billion in revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $860 million, according to its IPO prospectus. It has approximately $4.7 billion in debt.

In marketing IPOs, companies often use peers as reference for pricing. Performance Food Group Co (PFGC.N) and Sysco trade at around 9 and 11 times their projected 12-month EBITDA respectively.

US Foods plans to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol 'USFD'. It will use proceeds from the offering to pay back debt and for general corporate purposes.

(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional reporting by Koh Gui Qing in Berlin; Editing by Bill Rigby)