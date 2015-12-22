AMSTERDAM Japanese employment agency Recruit (6098.T) has agreed to acquire Dutch staffing firm USG People USGP.AS for 1.4 billion euros ($1.53 billion), a premium of 31 percent to its closing price on Monday, the companies said on Tuesday.

Recruit has made an all-cash offer of 17.5 euros per share, the companies said.

USG People said the offer is supported by its management board and founder Alex Mulder, who holds 19.8 percent of the shares.

"This bid offers attractive perspective for all our stakeholders," Rob Zandbergen, chief executive, told reporters.

"With this acquisition we will be able to accelerate our growth strategy. We will become larger and have more means to develop our organisation," he said.

There is no geographical overlap between the companies' businesses and Zandbergen said there would be no redundancies as a result of the acquisition.

USG had sales of 2,36 million euros and earnings before interest taxation depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 92 million euros in 2014. It is the world's 12th largest employment services agency, with more than 7,000 employees.

Recruit, with sales of nearly 10 billion euros and nearly 32,000 employees, plans to fund the deal with cash and debt.

