NEW YORK The U.S. Mint is suspending a coin exchange program for six months due to the possibility of "unlawful activity," a Federal Register notice said on Thursday.

The U.S. Mint will assess the program's security and develop additional safeguards during this time, the notice stated.

The program allows people and businesses to exchange bent and partial-circulating coins for reimbursement.

The program buys mutilated U.S. coins, such as nickels, dimes and quarters.

