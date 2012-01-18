Cost cuts at Office Depot Inc ODP.N, OfficeMax Inc OMX.N and RadioShack Corp RSH.N would help the U.S. retailers stabilize their liquidity amid tight competition, Barclays Capital said and upgraded the stocks to "equal weight" from "underweight."

The ongoing strategic initiatives at Office Depot and OfficeMax are stabilizing their business and the stable liquidity position supports their shares, Barclays analysts led by Alan Rifkin wrote in a note to clients.

OfficeMax had said it was planning to prune its U.S. retail store base by 15-20 stores per year.

"Recent improvement in small business optimism is encouraging and may have positive implications for companies operating in the office supplies space," Rifkin wrote.

Alan Rifkin is a five-star rated analyst for the return performance of his recommendations relative to peers on the companies in his coverage universe, according to Thomson Reuters' Starmine data.

Rifkin, who has a price target of $11 on RadioShack, wrote that the consumer electronics chain will benefit in spite of a highly promotional environment and an increasing threat from e-commerce retailers.

The brokerage also upgraded the U.S. retail hardlines sector to "neutral" from "negative," but maintained that its sees the auto parts and home furnishings sectors to outperform the office products and consumer electronics sectors.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)