U.S. Steel Corp's (X.N) second-quarter profit announced on Tuesday beat Wall Street expectations, sending its stock up, but the steelmaker also warned third-quarter results would drop off because of global economic weakness and lower prices.

"We expect ... operating results to be positive in the third quarter but below our second-quarter results, reflecting the continued weakness in the North American, European and emerging market economies," Chief Executive Officer John Surma said.

He said average realized steel prices are expected to be lower in all three of U.S. Steel's businesses -- flat-rolled, European and tubular, with "substantial imports" a key factor in the tubular price decline.

"Their outlook is very bleak," said analyst Charles Bradford, of Bradford Research in New York.

"The results were better than many people expected but should have been better, given their favorable raw material position," said Bradford, noting U.S. Steel operates mines in Minnesota that produce iron ore, a key ingredient in steelmaking.

U.S. Steel's earnings follow a string of poor second-quarter results from U.S. steelmakers struggling with weak demand. Nucor's (NUE.N) profit fell almost two-thirds and it forecast a drop in third-quarter earnings as a result of imports.

Steel Dynamics (STLD.O) reported a drop of more than 50 percent in profit and AK Steel (AKS.N) posted a second-quarter loss as sales fell 14 percent.

U.S. Steel said its second-quarter net profit dropped more than 50 percent to $101 million, or 62 cents per share, from $222 million, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding an $11 million after-tax early redemption premium on $300 million Senior Notes due in 2013, earnings were 69 cents per share. On that basis, they beat analysts' estimates of 47 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell slightly to $5.0 billion from $5.1 billion, buoyed by the recent boom in the North American oil and gas industry.

U.S. Steel stock rose almost 4 percent to $19.67 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Pittsburgh-based company said total steel shipments declined in the second quarter to 5.43 million tons, from 5.5 million tons a year earlier, with prices falling in both the flat-rolled and European segments.

But revenue was boosted by higher prices for tubular steel, which is used for pipes in the oil and gas industry. However, the company noted that tubular shipments of 493,000 tons were 7 percent lower than the first quarter.

Commenting on the results, Surma said: "Our flat-rolled and tubular segments had solid results considering the very fragile nature of the U.S. economic recovery.

"U.S. Steel Europe returned to profitability with significantly improved results but continues to be challenged by the economic situation in the region."

The company said it expected break-even results for its flat-rolled segment in the third quarter due to lower average realized prices.

It forecast Slovakia-based European segment results to remain positive but lower than the second quarter, reflecting the continued economic challenges in that market.

For its tubular business, U.S. Steel forecast third-quarter results in line with the second quarter, with shipments expected to be lower as end-users adjust their drilling schedules.

(Reporting by Steve James; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Lisa Von Ahn and Dale Hudson)