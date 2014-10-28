E.ON wants to grow on its own: CEO
ESSEN, Germany E.ON has clear ambitions to grow on its own, Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen told journalists on Wednesday, adding the group's current set-up best reflected the needs of energy clients.
United States Steel Corp (X.N) reported a narrower third-quarter loss on Tuesday, citing strong demand from the auto, construction and appliance industries and lower energy costs.
But plant shutdowns and maintenance costs, as well as the company's ongoing restructuring, continued to weigh on its financial performance.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker posted a third-quarter net loss of $207 million, or $1.42 a share, compared with a loss of $1.79 billion, or $12.38 a share, during the comparable quarter last year.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $4.6 billion.
The company, the No. 2 U.S. steel producer, said its three operating segments reported their best results from operations since the third quarter of 2008.
Looking forward, U.S. Steel said its fourth-quarter results would be hurt by costs associated with reinvestment projects at several of its facilities as well as the normal drop in shipments to end users around the holiday season.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago)
PARIS France's Safran on Tuesday reaffirmed its interest in acquiring aircraft seats maker Zodiac Aerospace despite the latest in a series of profit warnings, but pledged to take Zodiac's new forecasts into account in takeover discussions.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp is 'actively considering' a sale and other strategic options for U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, the group said on Tuesday, as it expanded a probe into problems there that caused it to miss an earnings deadline for a second time.