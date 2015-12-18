SALT LAKE CITY A Utah county commissioner was sentenced on Friday to 10 days in jail for his role in a protest by demonstrators who drove all-terrain vehicles through protected archaeological sites, court documents showed.

The rally was held in May of 2014 by activists who opposed the federal government's decision to make the state's Recapture Canyon off-limits to motor vehicles. It was organized by San Juan County Commissioner Phil Lyman.

Motorized access to a trail through the scenic red-rock desert canyon in southeastern Utah was halted in 2007 by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) after its agents discovered the illegal route and damage to Native American sites in the area.

U.S. Chief District Judge David Nuffer sentenced Lyman to 10 days in jail beginning in April 2016 and ordered him to pay $96,000 in restitution on two counts relating to the illegal use of motor vehicles on public lands, court documents showed.

"There were things I truly, truly wish I had done differently," Lyman told the court, according to an account of his sentencing in the Salt Lake Tribune newspaper.

A jury convicted Lyman and a co-defendant in last May, holding them accountable for the behavior of the protesters.

About 300 demonstrators had initially gathered in a park adjacent to the canyon, near the small town of Blanding, and called on federal land managers to reopen the trail.

Several dozen protesters, some armed with guns, then ventured on ATVs down the closed-off route, watched by undercover BLM agents and local sheriff's deputies on horseback.

Lyman has said that he stopped his own ATV short of the restricted area. His attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the sentencing.

The rally drew extra attention because it came just weeks after an armed standoff between supporters of a renegade Nevada rancher and BLM agents who had tried to seize his cattle because of his refusal to pay federal grazing fees.

(Reporting by Peg McEntee in Salt Lake City; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Dan Grebler)