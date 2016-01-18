A police officer was shot dead and another was wounded on Sunday by a suspect during a foot chase after a car crash outside of Salt Lake City, police said.

Officer Doug Barney died after he was shot once and fellow officer Jon Richey was expected to survive after he was shot three times in Holladay, Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake Sheriff Jim Winder said at a news conference.

Barney and Richey were among the police officers who chased on foot a man and woman after they fled the scene of a car crash at about 10 a.m. local time in the southeast suburb of Salt Lake City.

The man suspect Corey Lee Henderson shot Barney in the head, killing him, during the pursuit, according to Winder.

Henderson was shot and killed when he later exchanged gun fire with Richey who was shot three times. Richey was taken to the hospital where he was in stable condition, Winder said.

Henderson had a criminal record, according to Winder. The woman was taken into custody, he said.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee)