A private security guard walks past a logo of Carrier Corp outside the air conditioner plant, a unit of United Technologies Corp, in Santa Catarina, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

United Technologies Corp's (UTX.N) Carrier unit expanded a recall of some air conditioners and heat pumps as their power cord plugs can overheat, posing a fire risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The recall involves about 94,000 units sold under the Bryant, Carrier and Fast brands, the commission said in a statement.

Carrier had received 14 additional reports of overheating but no injuries were reported, CPSC said.

Carrier had recalled about 285,000 units in December 2015 and 185,000 in November 2007. (reut.rs/2kR0gEF)

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)