BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Brazil's federal power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) agreed on Monday to charge steeply lower rates in exchange for extending several energy concessions, yielding to a government drive to cut electricity prices over protests by minority shareholders.

The vote at a shareholder meeting for the company, listed as Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, marked a key step in President Dilma Rousseff's aggressive push to bring down the world's third-highest power rates.

Private investors and pension funds argued that the deciding vote by Brazil's federal government, the company's majority shareholder, represented a conflict of interest. They were overruled by executives running the shareholder meeting, according to a Reuters witness.

Shares of Eletrobras, Brazil's biggest power company, erased early gains, slipping 0.3 percent in Sao Paulo trading to 9.62 reais. The benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 1 percent.

Electrobras has lost more than 60 percent of its market value this year on the outlook for plunging revenue.

Other major Brazilian utilities also held shareholder meetings on Monday ahead of the deadline to accept government terms renewing hydroelectric and transmission concessions that would expire by 2017. Revenue from those contracts, if renewed, will plunge by as much as two-thirds beginning in January.

Shareholders of Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo, or Cesp (CESP6.SA), voted Monday afternoon not to renew its licenses, following a recommendation from the company's board that they reject the government's terms. Cesp's preferred shares climbed 5 percent after the decision, trading mid-afternoon at 18.32 reais per share at the Sao Paulo stock exchange.

Meanwhile, the board of power distributor Companhia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista (TRPL4.SA), or CTEEP, recommended shareholders vote to renew its expiring licenses, reversing an earlier decision after the government offered a sweeter deal.

CTEEP shares quickly erased gains after the board's recommendation, announced in a securities filing, losing 3.6 percent in Sao Paulo trading after gaining nearly 5 percent earlier in the session.

GOVERNMENT TARGET

Through the power rate cuts and accompanying tax cuts, the government is aiming for a 20 percent reduction in total electricity costs, which are the world's third-highest, after Italy and Slovakia, by one measure.

Cheaper electric bills are expected to shave as much as 1 percentage point off consumer inflation next year and bolster industrial activity, which has contracted in the face of weak global demand and rising operating costs.

In recent weeks, the government sweetened its compensation for concession holders for past investments in power plants and transmission lines, but has ceded little ground on its goal of lowering electric bills for households and factories.

The latest prospect for a sweeter deal came as shareholders gathered for meetings on Monday, when newspaper Valor Economico reported that the government may increase compensation for power generators renewing their contracts.

A presidential decree drafted last week would pay utilities under the new contracts for past investments in the upkeep of power plants, raising total compensation by up to 10 percent, Valor reported, without saying how it obtained the information.

Previously, the government's calculations considered investments before plants entered service. Spokeswomen for the president and the energy ministry declined to comment immediately on the report.

Last week, officials offered greater compensation to electricity distributors considering new contracts and increased compensation for some generators in light of errors in earlier calculations.

(Additional reporting by Anna Flávia Rochas and Brad Haynes; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Dale Hudson, Nick Zieminski and Marguerita Choy)