Almost 300,000 homes and businesses in the Los Angeles area had no power on Thursday morning as high winds continued to blow across the region, local utilities said.

Southern California Edison, a unit of California power company Edison International, said it had about 210,000 customers without service.

"We still have windy conditions so we can't say with any certainty when we will have power restored for most customers. The crews are still working on it but for now as we restore power in one area, we are still getting new outages," David Song, a spokesman for SCE, said.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, which serves about 1.4 million customers in the city, said on its website it had about 88,700 customers out of service.

