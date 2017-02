New York power company Consolidated Edison Inc and the union representing 8,000 locked-out workers have reached a settlement of their dispute, ending a lockout that began on July 1 when talks broke down.

The deal was brokered in part by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, company and labor union officials said at a press conference in New York carried live on local television.

The deal will allow workers to return to the job "as soon as possible".

