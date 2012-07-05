New York power company Consolidated Edison Inc said on Thursday it reduced the power voltage in additional neighborhoods in Brooklyn during the current heat wave.

The voltage reduction, or brown out, on Thursday afternoon follows a 5 percent voltage reduction in some neighborhoods in Brooklyn Wednesday night.

The company imposes a voltage reduction to keep the system reliable and prevent the heavy air conditioning usage from further straining the power lines while crews fix problems with equipment.

(Reporting By Scott DiSavino; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)