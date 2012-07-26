New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that some of the union workers locked out by New York power company Consolidated Edison Inc nearly four weeks ago would temporarily return to work to prepare for an approaching storm.

"At my request and in the interest of the safety of New Yorkers, Con Ed and Local 1-2 have agreed that the necessary personnel will immediately return to work to prepare for the possibility of an approaching storm and will remain on the job for the duration of any emergency and any following repairs," the governor said in a statement.

Con Edison locked out its 8,000-member union workforce on July 1 because of a contract dispute. The sticking points in the negotiation have been over wages, health care costs and retirement benefits, among other things.

"Electric operations union employees will report to work beginning on the 4 p.m. to midnight shift (Thursday) in order to assist with potential power restoration resulting from approaching storms," Con Edison said in a statement.

"We also will continue to work with the union leadership on a new contract that is fair and equitable for our employees and our customers," the company said.

The two sides have met off and on since the beginning of the month but the union has continued to say the sides were still far apart. The company has been reluctant to characterize how the talks are going.

State and local politicians have become more involved in the talks in recent days as the city faces a mini heat wave and a series of violent thunderstorms, which could leave thousands of Con Edison's 3.2 million customers without the power needed to keep their air conditioners humming.

Temperatures in New York City were expected to reach 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 Celsius) on Thursday, 89 on Friday and 86 on Saturday with thunderstorms expected each day, before the weather calms and the mercury returns to near normal levels in the low 80s on Sunday, according to AccuWeather.com.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by M.D. Golan and Alden Bentley)