Stada receives 3.6 billion euro offer from private equity group Cinven: FT
German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro ($3.83 billion) takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
Exelon Corp (EXC.N) will halt efforts to gain regulatory approval to build a new nuclear plant in southeast Texas, the company said on Tuesday.
Chicago-based Exelon, the nation's largest nuclear operator, said it notified the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission that it will withdraw its application for an early site permit for land near Victoria in southeast Texas.
"The action is in response to low natural gas prices and economic and market conditions that have made construction of new merchant nuclear power plants in competitive markets uneconomical now and for the foreseeable future," said Charles Pardee, Exelon Generation's chief operating officer.
In 2008, Exelon announced a plan to develop two new reactors at the Victoria site.
Reckitt Benckiser has agreed to buy U.S. baby formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition for $16.6 billion, giving the British consumer goods company a new product line and expanding its presence in developing markets.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Private equity firm KKR has acquired a 18.54 percent stake in German market researcher GfK , GfK said, allowing it to drive strategic change with top shareholder GfK Verein.