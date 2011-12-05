Entergy Corp (ETR.N) said on Monday it will spin-off and merge its electric transmission business with ITC Holdings Corp ITC.N.

The deal comes in the wake of a spate of big-dollar mergers in the U.S. utility sector this year as power companies look to cut costs and increase scale.

Following are some of the top deals this year:

APRIL 2011 * Exelon (EXC.N) strikes a deal to buy Constellation CEG.N for $7.9 billion in stock to become the largest generator of competitively priced electricity in the United States.

* U.S.-based global power provider AES Corp (AES.N) says it will buy rival DPL Inc DPL.N for $3.5 billion to mitigate huge environmental and plant upgrade costs and secure steady returns from regulated electricity businesses.

MARCH 2011 * U.S. power firm PPL Corp (PPL.N) agrees to buy German utility E.ON AG's (EONGn.DE) UK power networks for $5.6 billion in cash to create one of the largest electricity distributors in Britain.

JANUARY 2011

Duke Energy (DUK.N) announces $13.7 billion purchase of Progress Energy Inc PGN.N, a deal that will create the largest U.S. power company if it gets regulatory approvals.

(Compiled by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore, Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)