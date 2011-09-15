NEW YORK The companies working on the Long Island-New

York City offshore wind farm, which could generate up to 700 megawatts (MW),

said on Thursday they had applied for a lease to build the facility in federal

waters.

The companies comprise a unit of New York power company Consolidated Edison

ED.N, state-owned Long Island Power Authority (LIPA), and state-owned New York

Power Authority (NYPA).

There are no offshore wind projects in the United States but several

companies in many states have been jockeying for years to be the first to build

an offshore wind farm, including: