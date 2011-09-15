NEW YORK The companies working on the Long Island-New
York City offshore wind farm, which could generate up to 700 megawatts (MW),
said on Thursday they had applied for a lease to build the facility in federal
waters.
The companies comprise a unit of New York power company Consolidated Edison
ED.N, state-owned Long Island Power Authority (LIPA), and state-owned New York
Power Authority (NYPA).
There are no offshore wind projects in the United States but several
companies in many states have been jockeying for years to be the first to build
an offshore wind farm, including: