U.S. power company Entergy Corp said on Monday a 989-megawatt Unit 2 at its Arkansas nuclear power plant is offline after a transformer fire earlier this morning.

Mike Bowling, a spokesman at Entergy, said there were no injuries and there was no harm to the workers, the public or the environment. The fire was on the non-nuclear side of the plant, he added.

Bowling said the incident occurred at about 7:50 a.m. local time and there may have been an explosion in the transformer area as there were reports of people hearing something in the area at that time.

He said it was an auxiliary transformer that provides offsite power from the grid to the reactor.

The fire was contained, Bowling said, noting that firefighters were allowing some of the oil in the area to burn out.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, G Crosse)