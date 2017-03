A worker clears snow and ice from a sewer drain in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn New York following an overnight snow storm February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Almost a million homes and businesses were without power mostly in the U.S. Northeast on Wednesday afternoon following severe snow and ice storms overnight, according to local power companies.

The hardest hit state was Pennsylvania with over 720,000 customers out.

Other affected states were Maryland, Arkansas, New Jersey, West Virginia, Kentucky, Delaware, New York and Ohio.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Rosalind Russell and Andre Grenon)