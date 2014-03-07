More than 440,000 homes and businesses were without power in North Carolina and South Carolina on Friday due to a strong ice storm.

Duke Energy Corp, the biggest utility in the United States, said it had more than 387,000 customers without power in the Carolinas. North Carolina electric cooperatives reported about 55,000 outages.

Neighboring states were not hit as hard.

Dominion Resources Inc said it had just 700 customers out in Virginia and North Carolina, and Scana Inc said less than 10 of its customers were without power in South Carolina.

Southern Co said it had just 500 customers out in Georgia.

