Over 244,000 homes and businesses in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states remained without power on Wednesday after severe thunderstorms rolled through the region overnight.
Buckeye Partners LP, a U.S. petroleum pipeline operator, said in a notice to shippers that its Laurel refined products pipeline from Boothwyn, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia, was shut due to a power failure.
Officials at Buckeye were not immediately available for comment.
Exelon Corp's PECO utility in the Philadelphia area said it expected to restore power to the Buckeye pipeline in about three hours.
Exelon said the storm affected about 260,000 customers and the company expects to restore power to most of the 43,000 still without service on Wednesday and Thursday. PECO, however, said that some customers in the hardest-hit areas may have to wait until Friday for power to be restored.
The following lists outages by utility:
Power Company State Out Now
National Grid NY 43,800
Exelon - PECO PA 43,500
FirstEnergy WV 38,700
FirstEnergy PA 27,300
FirstEnergy MD 24,800
PPL PA 19,800
Iberdrola - NYSEG NY 12,600
Exelon - BGE MD 12,500
PSEG NJ 6,200
FirstEnergy NJ 3,700
Pepco - Pepco DC, MD 3,500
Iberdrola - RG&E NY 3,200
AEP - Appalachian VA, WV 2,000
Green Mountain Power VT 1,300
Pepco - Delmarva DE, MD 1,200
Total 244,100
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Robert Gibbons in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)