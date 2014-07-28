Over 183,000 homes and businesses in the U.S. East and Midwest, mainly in Michigan, remained without power early Monday after severe storms rolled through the region over the weekend.

DTE Energy Corp, the biggest power company in Michigan, said it had 165,000 customers without power, down from 186,000 affected at the peak.

DTE said it expected to restore service to most customers by late Wednesday.

