Storm causes floods, blackouts in New Zealand's biggest city
SYDNEY A powerful storm caused flooding, landslides and blackouts in New Zealand on Sunday, leaving thousands of homes without power, emergency services officials said.
Over 183,000 homes and businesses in the U.S. East and Midwest, mainly in Michigan, remained without power early Monday after severe storms rolled through the region over the weekend.
DTE Energy Corp, the biggest power company in Michigan, said it had 165,000 customers without power, down from 186,000 affected at the peak.
DTE said it expected to restore service to most customers by late Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Thousands of Native American demonstrators and their supporters marched to the White House on Friday to voice outrage at President Donald Trump's support for the Dakota Access and Keystone XL oil pipelines, which they say threaten tribal lands.
ANTANANARIVO At least 38 people have been killed by Cyclone Enawo that struck Madagascar this week, according to an official of the country's disaster management department.