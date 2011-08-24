HOUSTON The Texas power grid agency initiated an electric emergency on Wednesday for the second day in a row as available power supplies strained to meet air conditioning load during a statewide heat wave.

No rolling outages were reported and afternoon demand was not expected to break the record demand seen on August 3 of 68,294 megawatts.

The Texas grid operator has urged residents and businesses to reduce electric use daily from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT.

At 2:30 p.m., power demand exceeded 65,000 MW.

The grid agency declares the first step of its emergency plan when power reserves needed to avoid a widespread blackout fall below 2,300 MW.

(Reporting by Eileen O'Grady)