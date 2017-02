HOUSTON A protracted heat wave and the start of school forced the Texas grid agency to curtail power for some industrial customers on Wednesday afternoon to boost surplus electricity needed to keep residential air-conditioners running.

The agency warned that shrinking supplies might force the use of rolling outages as residents try to cope with a record-breaking heat wave.

Curtailing the so-called interruptible customers adds 1,000 megawatts to the supply.

(Reporting by Eileen O'Grady)