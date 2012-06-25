Alana Coates (L) and Ricardo Briones, both of San Antonio, stand in front of a misting fan and enjoy an icy treat while while enduring the extreme temperatures on a visit to the Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

HOUSTON The Texas electric grid urged consumers to cut power usage this week to avoid straining the power system as the much of the state broils under triple-digit temperatures.

Temperatures on Sunday hit about 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) in Houston, San Antonio and Dallas, the three biggest cities in the Lone Star State, prompting residents to crank up air conditioners. Triple-digit highs are forecast for several more days this week, with some high enough to set records, AccuWeather.com forecast.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the grid operator for most of Texas, said in a release it was looking closely at anticipated electric use and available generation.

Peak power demand was on pace to exceed 65,000 megawatts on Monday afternoon, surpassing ERCOT's monthly consumption records for June and July. At mid-day Monday, very little power was coming from Texas wind farms, according to the ERCOT website.

ERCOT said demand may rise further on Tuesday, above 66,000 MW. The state's all-time peak use of 68,379 MW was set in August of last summer during a protracted heat wave and drought.

The grid agency said adequate generation resources should be available to serve that load without activating emergency programs that could lead to curtailment of power to certain industrial customers or broader rolling outages.

The grid operator said its plan for the week takes into account current outages and the possibility of losing additional resources.

One megawatt is enough to serve about 200 Texas homes during peak demand.

ERCOT has warned that rolling outages could occur this summer given the state's limited amount of surplus generation.

An extended heat wave and drought last summer forced ERCOT to declare emergencies on six days and curtail power to interruptible customers on two days in August to avoid widespread rolling outages.

The state's shrinking reserve margin has led regulators to implement a number of wholesale market changes to encourage construction of new power plants over the long-term.

Several idled power plants have been returned to service to bolster the summer supply this year after a new coal-fired plant expected to be operational was delayed.

NRG Energy, the state's second-largest power company, has more generation available this summer than last, after restarting a half dozen older, natural gas-fired units totaling 1,100 MW that were previously in mothball status.

"We have invested significant capital to get our units ready during spring outages," said Mauricio Gutierrez, NRG's chief operating officer.

Luminant, the state's largest generator, said its power plants have undergone preventative maintenance, inspections and testing to be available when called on this summer.

"We take our role of powering Texas very seriously and as such, we began preparing for the hot Texas summer months ago," said a Luminant spokeswoman.

The biggest transmission and generation companies in ERCOT include Luminant and Oncor, units of privately held Energy Future Holdings, CenterPoint Energy, American Electric Power, PNM Resources, NRG Energy, Exelon, NextEra Energy and Calpine Corp.

