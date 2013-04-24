RIO DE JANEIRO First-quarter profit at Vale SA (VALE5.SA), the world's second largest mining company, likely fell by nearly one-third compared with a year earlier as lower-than-expected output and higher iron ore prices failed to keep pace with rising costs.

Consolidated net income at Vale probably fell 29 percent to $2.71 billion in the three months ending March 31, compared with $3.83 billion in the same three months of 2012, according to the average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The result is expected to reverse a fourth-quarter loss, the first for the Rio de Janeiro-based company in a decade.

Vale plans to release first-quarter results on Wednesday after stock markets in Sao Paulo and New York close. On Tuesday, Vale's preferred shares, the company's most traded class, rose 2.2 percent to 31.87 reais in Sao Paulo. The stock has lost 20 percent this year.

Vale is the world's largest producer of iron ore, the main ingredient in steel. It is the second largest producer of nickel, which is used to make steel rust resistant.

The cost of material, labor, fuel used to produce Vale's iron ore, nickel, copper and coal rose 23 percent from a year earlier, said Catarina Pedrosa, mining analyst with Espirito Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo.

"The cost of goods sold is the main reason for the year-on-year decline," Pedrosa said on Tuesday. "This had an impact on operating profit and had an impact on the bottom line."

Despite cutting investments and taking $5.7 billion in impairment writedowns on troubled assets in the fourth quarter, Vale still has large expenses related to the start-up of new mines such as its Vale New Caledonia (VNC), or "Goro" nickel project in New Caledonia and its Salobo copper project in Brazil.

Vale is increasing its focus on iron ore, which has been responsible for nearly all its profit.

Costs were also affected by a weather-related stoppage of coal shipments from its Moatize coal project in Mozambique and unused iron-ore pellet capacity in Brazil, analysts said. Iron ore pellets are a concentrated, processed and regularized form of ore that can be fed directly into blast furnaces.

Higher costs come as production of iron ore and nickel was little changed from a year earlier and record copper production failed to fill the gap, Vale said on April 17.

Iron ore output was 67.5 million tonnes, 3.5 percent less than a year earlier and 21 percent below the fourth-quarter level. Reserves of high-quality ore are falling in the company's oldest and most important mining district in Brazil's southeastern state of Minas Gerais, Vale said. Also, new equipment to concentrate ores are not yet ready.

Much of the decline in iron-ore output, though, was offset by higher prices. At $148.23 a tonne, the average price of iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI was 4.5 percent higher than a year earlier.

The increase had an even bigger impact on results compared with the fourth quarter. First-quarter iron ore prices were 24 percent higher than in the fourth quarter.

That helped Vale turn a $2.65 billion fourth-quarter loss into a first-quarter profit as higher-than-expected iron ore prices made up for weaker output.

(Additional reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)