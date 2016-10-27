A view shows the company logo of Brazilian mining company Vale SA at its headquarters in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/File Photo

BRASILIA Brazilian miner Vale SA (VALE5.SA) will go ahead with the sale of its fertilizer business after its board of directors gave its approval, the newspaper Valor Economico reported on Thursday.

Most of the fertilizer assets will be sold to U.S. fertilizer producer Mosaic Co, Valor said, citing people familiar with the deal, while its plants in Cubatão, São Paulo, should go to Norway’s Yara International (YAR.OL).

The sale is aimed at helping Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, trim debt and focus on its core mining activities.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company declined to comment.

Reuters reported on Oct. 5 that Brazil's global mining company was negotiating the sale of the business with Mosaic and Yara for at least $3.6 billion.

Vale is disposing of assets to help meet a $10 billion debt-reduction target by next year. The strategy was devised by Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira to help insulate the mining company against declining iron ore and nickel prices, after losing a record $12.1 billion last year.

Vale reported third quarter net profit of $575 million on Thursday.

Vale's board also approved the sale of its Carborough Downs coal mine, the company's last operating mine in Australia, Valor said. Nearing depletion, the mine produced 568,000 tonnes in the third quarter, a 22 percent decline from a year earlier, and has two potential buyers, the newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Bernadette Baum)