Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos: Recode
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
SAO PAULO Brazilian miner Vale SA (VALE5.SA) still plans to sell about $10 billion of assets in order to reduce debt, even after announcing it was in talks about potentially buying a minority stake in Australian rival Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX), a press representative told Reuters on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Gustavo Bonato, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by David Gregorio)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
TOKYO Apple Inc is considering teaming up with its supplier Foxconn to bid for Toshiba Corp's semiconductor business, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday - the latest twist in the sale of the world's second-biggest flash memory chipmaker.