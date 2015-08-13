TORONTO A nitrogen oxide leak sent a yellow plume up from Vale SA's Copper Cliff nickel and copper smelter in Sudbury, Ontario early on Thursday morning, forcing the company to declare an emergency at the plant.

There were no reports of injuries from the leak and production was not affected, a company spokesman said. Within 2-1/2 hours, it was safe for local residents to open their windows and go outdoors.

Vale's Canadian operations have suffered a number of safety incidents in recent years:

* In 2011, a worker died in an accident at Vale's Thompson mine in Manitoba.

* In 2012, another worker was killed at Sudbury's Coleman mine.

* In 2013, the miner was fined C$1.05 million for a separate 2011 incident that killed two workers at the nearby Stobie mine. It was the largest fine ever imposed in Ontario for violations of the province's workplace safety law.

* In April 2014, Copper Cliff was briefly shut down after a worker died in an incident at the casting and crushing plant. The province laid health and safety charges against the company and some employees in March this year.

* Under pressure from family and friends of the victims of the Stobie mine incident, the Ontario government launched a review of underground mine safety in the province and released its final report in April this year.

It recommended that the government require miners do risk assessments in consultation with workers, fund research into worker fatigue, the causes of sudden rock fractures and other hazards, and improve the management of water in Ontario mines.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)